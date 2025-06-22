‘Suddenly in the game!’ – Reliable journo drops Liverpool transfer bombshell on Sunday evening

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are not about to give up their hopes of landing a Liverpool superstar this summer.

The Bavarian giants were understood to be keen on adding Cody Gakpo to their ranks earlier in the transfer window.

However, the Dutchman is in no rush to depart the Premier League winners after a phenomenal opening campaign from compatriot Arne Slot at the helm in 2024/25.

Now, it seems the incumbent Bundesliga champions are prepared to widen their search in the Premier League in an attempt to add serious quality to their left flank.

Bayern Munich are looking at Luis Diaz

It seems highly unlikely that Luis Diaz will get a potential dream move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

Our No.7 won’t be sold cheaply after a superb individual season. More importantly, however, the Catalonians are understood to be prioritising a move for local option Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao.

This brings in FC Bayern, who Empire of the Kop understands are also particularly keen on the Spanish international.

Christian Falk reported for CF Bayern Insider: “Director of sport Max Eberl has now turned his gaze to another one of Arne Slot’s superstars: Colombian left winger Luis Diaz.

“The opportunity to sign the former FC Porto star arose because Real Madrid have decided not to sell Rodrygo.

“New coach Xabi Alonso does not want to sell the Brazilian. Previously, Diaz had actually already reached a preliminary agreement with Los Blancos. Now, Bayern are suddenly in the game!”

How much is the Colombian worth?

Guillem Balague estimated that Liverpool would likely be looking for a figure closer to the £100m mark for Diaz.

It’s fair to imagine that would rule out Barcelona, given the Blaugrana are struggling to pool together enough cash to meet Williams’ asking price.

We suspect, however, that our recruitment team would be prepared to deal for a lower figure if push came to shove and the player was keen on an exit.

What is Liverpool’s position on Diaz’s future?

To be clear: Liverpool are not looking to force Diaz out the door or jump on the first viable opportunity to cash in a cheque.

The signing of Florian Wirtz (£100m up front plus £16m in add-ons) is undoubtedly a meaty figure. Regardless, we’re not in any danger of falling foul of PSR – with or without any major sales.

That said, we’re not exactly in a hurry to commit Luis Diaz to a contract extension. So, we’re not exactly sending out a clear signal that we’re totally opposed to a sale under the right conditions.

As things currently stand, however, we’re expecting the 28-year-old to remain a Liverpool player after the deadline on September 1.

