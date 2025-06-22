Liverpool eye next key signing as Palace brace for talks after personal terms breakthrough

The crests of Liverpool and Crystal Palace

Liverpool are closing in on an agreement to sign Marc Guehi, with a breakthrough in personal terms setting the stage for formal talks with Crystal Palace.

That’s according to TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti, who reports that we’re “very close” to securing terms with the 24-year-old centre-back as our summer rebuild continues at full speed.

Guehi, who captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory last season and has just one year remaining on his current deal, is being heavily considered as the next major piece of Arne Slot’s squad evolution.

The Eagles are reportedly willing to sell, despite initially placing a £70 million valuation on the England international in January.

Palace are now prepared to negotiate around a figure closer to £45 million – and with the player keen, Liverpool are “thundering” towards an agreement.

Having already added Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to the squad, and with a move for Milos Kerkez also progressing well, our ambition in the market is clear.

Premier League champions set sights on defensive upgrade

Slot’s first season ended in Premier League glory, but the Dutchman wants more – and central defence appears to be a priority heading into his second campaign.

Interest from elsewhere remains a factor, with Newcastle United reportedly making contact earlier this month, and Inter Milan also previously in the picture.

However, Galetti now notes that Liverpool are acting swiftly and decisively to seal the deal.

Adding Guehi, a durable and commanding presence with 44 appearances last season, would provide significant competition and likely an upgrade on Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah.

This move may also connect with the uncertainty around Andy Robertson’s future, with Atletico Madrid linked with the Scot and the Reds actively reshaping their back line.

Guehi’s arrival would be the latest statement of intent from the Premier League champions, whose £116 million deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen underlined just how serious we are about staying on top.

Liverpool are now just one crucial step away from entering club-to-club talks. If we succeed in getting this deal over the line, it would cap off an exceptional start to the window.

