Liverpool told they’ve just made an ‘amazing’ signing who can ‘play anywhere’

Callum Hudson-Odoi has backed Liverpool’s new signings to be a success in the Premier League.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen star enjoyed a brief relationship with old teammates Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong during his loan stint in the Bundesliga.

With the Merseysiders having agreed a £116m (package) deal for the German international (on top of a £29.5m transfer for the Dutch right-back), the trio are set to be reunited in England in 2025/26.

It’ll be under very different circumstances, of course, with Hudson-Odoi having recently secured a move to English top-flight rivals Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz will enjoy the Premier League

Both players will arrive with some serious pressure on their shoulders – and for very different reasons!

Frimpong will be keenly aware of the fact that he’ll need to hit the ground running, given he’s replacing a generational fullback in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wirtz, meanwhile, will have to get a handle on any big-fee nerves he may be experiencing after a mega-money switch to Anfield.

Regardless, Callum Hudson-Odoi believes the former Leverkusen duo have what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

“Amazing players, good people as well! Very good people and amazing talent,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

Hudson-Odoi went on to add: “I think they’ll adapt well [to the Premier League]. Very good players.”

How does Frimpong compare to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

It feels a little unfair to draw up a table and throw numbers into the mix.

After all, Arne Slot will be looking for very different things from Jeremie Frimpong down the right flank.

Players Average Sofascore ratings xG xA Big chances created Crosses per game Successful dribbles Jeremie Frimpong 6.85 4.2 4.65 6 0.7 (19% success rate) 0.8 (34.7% success rate) Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.25 1.88 7.37 15 1.2 (25.5% success rate) 0.5 (50% success rate)

* Stats for the 2024/25 season in the Premier League and Bundesliga, via Sofascore

The 24-year-old, for instance, may not have Alexander-Arnold’s generation-defining vision and passing range. That said, Liverpool will benefit from our new fullback’s remarkable pace and ability to progress play on the ball.

It’s a different threat, and all whilst having plugged the creative deficit with the signing of Wirtz.

What can Liverpool fans expect from Florian Wirtz?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Bayern Munich were desperate to bring Florian Wirtz in.

The pending exit of Leroy Sane (and ongoing questions over the left flank) continues to leave the Bavarian outfit in a bit of a pickle.

Ultimately, however, the failure to sell the project around utilising the Germany star as a central piece of the puzzle was FC Bayern’s undoing – and Liverpool’s gain!

We’ll still, of course, benefit greatly from having Wirtz’s positional versatility on hand, as Hudson-Odoi rightly pointed out.

“He can play anywhere to be fair, he’s a talented player,” the Nottingham Forest star said.

“He’s got the ability to create anything out of nothing. He can play anywhere in the team.

“I think he’ll be a big asset to Liverpool, and I think he’s a great player. It’s an amazing thing that he’s in the Premier League as well.”

Positions Appearances Left wing 9 Attacking midfield 159 Right wing 11 Shadow striker 4 Central midfield 5 Centre-forward 11

* Florian Wirtz’s all-time positional appearance stats (including youth and senior), via Transfermarkt

Let’s not kid ourselves here – our club-record signing is best-suited to the attacking midfield role.

We’re pretty sure Arne Slot is intending to play his new signing in close proximity, ensuring he can continue to be impactful in the final third in central positions.

It’s the pitch Florian Wirtz was ultimately sold on. So, how much we’ll rely on his versatility remains to be seen.

