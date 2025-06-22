Former striker tells £100m teenager to reject Liverpool and join rivals instead

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton talent Tyler Dibling – but one pundit believes a move to Anfield could come too soon for the teenager.

According to CaughtOffside, we are among several Premier League sides monitoring the technically gifted winger, who is rated at a staggering £100 million.

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Dibling against joining us at this stage of his career, telling talkSPORT the 19-year-old should instead consider Everton or West Ham.

“We were talking about Delap [before]. Dibling; can he go to an Everton or a West Ham and show it for a couple of seasons?” said Agbonlahor. “He’s too young for that big move to Liverpool.”

The youngster has been one of the standout performers in Southampton’s side and is widely tipped for a bright future.

With the south coast club relegated from the Premier League, it’s only natural that their top talents are attracting attention.

Liverpool could use depth but Dibling urged to develop elsewhere

With Arne Slot beginning to shape his squad for a second season in charge, adding depth out wide could become a priority – especially if players like Luis Diaz were to depart.

And with Florian Wirtz now unveiled at the AXA Training Centre and set to join up with us for pre-season, competition in attacking areas will only increase.

That’s precisely why Agbonlahor’s comments may carry weight.

While we could benefit from a player like Dibling in the long-term, regular minutes will be essential for his development.

Right now, that looks more likely at a mid-table club where he’d be trusted to start regularly.

Still, his reported £100 million price tag may prove unrealistic unless Southampton drop their valuation.

Whether we push forward with interest remains to be seen, but Dibling is clearly one to watch.

Should a deal materialise, it’s easy to imagine comparisons being drawn with the situation around Harvey Elliott, who was once in a similar position.

For now though, the message from some corners is clear: Dibling should think twice before heading to Anfield.

