Paul Joyce makes big Guehi claim that could delay Liverpool move

Liverpool’s interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been confirmed – but the move might not happen this summer depending on one key factor.

According to Paul Joyce for The Times, we are targeting the England international, whose current contract expires in just 12 months.

“Liverpool are interested in the Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi, who has 12 months remaining on his contract,” Joyce wrote.

However, what happens next depends entirely on the south London club’s valuation of their 24-year-old captain, which is believed to be £45m.

“Palace’s asking price will determine whether Liverpool move now or look to sign the player on a free,” the Times journalist added.

That leaves the Premier League champions with two clear options: pay now or wait.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy could push Guehi into 2026 move

It’s a bold stance from the club’s recruitment team and one that reflects our increasing control in the market under the guidance of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

We’ve already shown willingness to spend big on long-term targets with the £116 million deal for Florian Wirtz, while also showing shrewdness in the deal for Armin Pecsi, as well as our aggressive early swoop for Jeremie Frimpong.

Adding another athletic, ball-playing centre-back who captained Palace to FA Cup glory last season could also mean a changing of the guard at the back.

Jarell Quansah, who played just 488 Premier League minutes last season, is set to depart for Bayer Leverkusen which leaves Slot with just three senior central defensive options – something fans may see as a red flag going into a new season.

It’s worth noting that the Ivorian-born defender missed just three games through injury last season – a stat that will stand out to a recruitment team increasingly focused on availability.

As our head coach prepares for his second season in charge, strengthening the backline could become even more important – especially if the futures of key squad players like Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas remain uncertain.

This could be one to watch deep into the window – or even into 2026.

