£40m target flying in today as journalist shares Liverpool move update

Liverpool are close to completing another important piece of business this summer as full-back Milos Kerkez prepares to arrive on Merseyside to finalise his move.

The 21-year-old Hungary international is scheduled to fly into the city this afternoon to complete the formalities of a £40 million switch from Bournemouth, according to David Lynch on X.

It was reported on Friday by David Ornstein that this deal was in the final stages before a medical took place and now we’re on the cusp of bringing in another new face.

Kerkez is set to become our fourth signing of the summer, joining Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz as we continue to reshape our squad ahead of Arne Slot’s second season in charge.

This move could have major implications for the futures of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The Scotland captain has been linked with a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid, while the Greek international may be allowed to stay if Robertson departs.

Kerkez played 41 games for Bournemouth last season, contributing two goals and six assists, and is known for his explosive pace and attacking output from deep positions.

With Dominik Szoboszlai already part of the squad, the arrival of his international teammate could help both players settle further and create a new dynamic on the left-hand side.

Arne Slot’s full-back plans starting to take shape

Arne Slot has already shown a desire to play aggressive, high-tempo football using dynamic full-backs – and the incoming arrival of Kerkez is another clear statement of intent.

With Liverpool having already signed Florian Wirtz to transform the midfield creativity, bolstering the defensive width with pace and quality was an obvious next step.

The Dutchman will have a decision to make over whether to immediately install Kerkez as his first-choice left-back or ease him in behind Robertson if he remains.

This development also raises further questions over Tsimikas’ long-term role. The 29-year-old remains a popular figure but has never fully nailed down a starting spot.

Lynch’s update adds weight to the growing sense that the recruitment team are moving fast to give our head coach a full-strength squad before pre-season begins.

Kerkez’s numbers last season:

Stat 2024/25 season Games played 41 Goals 2 Assists 6 Age 21 Nationality Hungarian

This signing also adds depth in a season where Liverpool will once again compete on multiple fronts.

With Frimpong already confirmed as a new right-sided option, the overhaul in both full-back areas is already well underway.

You can view the Kerkez update via @davidlynchlfc on X:

Milos Kerkez is scheduled to fly into Liverpool this afternoon to put the finishing touches to his £40m move from Bournemouth. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) June 23, 2025

