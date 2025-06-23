“It’s mad, man” – Ex-Leverkusen ace can’t believe what he’s just done at Liverpool

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool’s new right-back Jeremie Frimpong has spoken at length about the “mad” feeling of joining the Premier League champions – and why Arne Slot’s belief in him has given him all the motivation he needs.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £30 million, was speaking to Sky Sports Premier League during his Pathways community event in Manchester.

Reflecting on what it means to join us, the Dutch international said: “Joining a champion team is a privilege, you understand – especially Liverpool.

From watching them on TV, LFC TV, to actually playing for them… it’s mad, man. It’s really mad. It’s crazy, man.”

Slot has already discussed what he expects from Frimpong and how he fits into our squad going forward. “He told me good things,” said the defender.

“He really likes me as a player, my attributes. When a manager says that to you, it gives you extra motivation and belief – because he’s got your back.”

Frimpong on Wirtz, winning and filling Trent’s boots

Frimpong is expected to compete with Conor Bradley for the right-back spot following the sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. He didn’t shy away from the challenge.

“It’s big shoes regardless,” he said. “It’s a winning team, so you have to perform. I’ve always believed in myself – I know what I can do. I’m a winner, you understand. That’s what I’m going to bring to the team.”

The Dutchman reunites at Anfield with Florian Wirtz, a player who he clearly shares a close bond with, who became our record signing last week.

The pair were pivotal in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title in 2023/24, with Wirtz going on to win back-to-back Player of the Year awards in Germany.

Frimpong’s arrival follows the confirmation of Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a British record fee, as our Premier League-winning squad continues to evolve under the 46-year-old head coach.

The new right back also opened up on his motivation for launching the Pathways programme – a youth initiative designed to support kids who’ve fallen through the cracks of professional football – and why he wants to remain grounded.

“I don’t forget where I’m from. These kids? That’s where I’m from,” he said. “If this was the younger me, I’d want people to do the same. For me, it’s quite easy.”

You can watch Frimpong’s comments via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

