Nunez open to working with Conte but deal now hinges on club demands: Romano

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is now open to a move to Napoli this summer, but a deal remains in the balance with Liverpool’s financial demands proving a key stumbling block.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the Uruguayan has “given his initial green light” to join the Serie A side after being impressed by Antonio Conte’s project.

Napoli are keen to bring in a new No.9 and believe the 25-year-old could thrive in Italy under their new head coach.

However, the deal is still in the early stages and may yet fall apart unless key financial hurdles are cleared.

Romano added: “Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic.”

The former Benfica forward has found life difficult under Arne Slot and ended the Premier League season with just five goals to his name.

Despite racking up over 140 appearances since joining us in 2022, his inconsistency in front of goal and lack of trust from our new head coach has led to widespread speculation over his future.

It’s believed that Liverpool saved around £5 million in potential bonuses by preventing him from starting a 50th game last season — a clear sign that the writing was already on the wall.

Conte’s Napoli project tempting Liverpool Nunez

Conte is thought to see Nunez as an ideal fit for his high-intensity system and has reportedly made him a priority target.

But the cost of the move, particularly with the striker earning a significant wage at Anfield, is a major complication.

Liverpool paid £64 million up front to sign him from Benfica, and although the fee could have risen as high as £85 million, a permanent exit this summer is now more likely to bring in a lower figure expected to be around £50m.

Should Nunez depart, it could open the door for the club to move for another forward, especially with continued links to players like Alexander Isak, who many fans see as a dream replacement for our No.9.

The potential exit also adds further weight to Florian Wirtz’s arrival at Liverpool, with the German expected to play a central role in our attacking setup next season — possibly taking up space Nunez would have once occupied.

You can view the Nunez update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🔵 Understand Darwin Núñez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented Conte’s project. Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic. 🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/1JKAxDG8lV pic.twitter.com/Juchfh6pch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2025

