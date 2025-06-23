Romano hints at secret Liverpool clause that could shake up future defence

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool might have lost a promising young defender this summer – but there’s more to the deal than fans first realised.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Reds insisted on a clever clause in Jarell Quansah’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “Bayer Leverkusen accept the fact that Liverpool can have control over the player in the future.

“If – in 2, 3, 4, 5 years – Liverpool decide to return and bring him back to Anfield, they can do it for a specific price with no need for negotiations, so it’d be automatic.”

Romano had already confirmed that this clause was in place but went into more detail here over a benefit that could be a huge win for us in the long term.

Quansah, who made just one Premier League start after the title was wrapped up, had seen his game time drop under Arne Slot as Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk locked down the centre-back spots.

The England U21 international had shown glimpses of quality and leadership during his 58 senior appearances for Liverpool but in recent months, his performances suggested a change in direction at the back was imminent.

Quansah future still under Liverpool’s control

Romano stopped short of naming the fee but added that “for sure it’s an important price”, suggesting we still value the 22-year-old highly despite letting him go.

This also adds important context to the club’s long-term squad planning – even with Quansah now in Germany, he’s not truly out of reach.

The decision may also reflect how the club see Guehi as an upgrade, rather than simply additional depth, as the Crystal Palace captain continues to be linked with us.

And with Liverpool already signing Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen this summer, it’s clear our relationship with the Bundesliga side remains strong this could open the door for future business too.

You can view the Quansah update via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

