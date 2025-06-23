Liverpool ‘near verbal agreement’ on personal terms for fifth transfer amid Milos Kerkez medical

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set to complete a flurry of defensive signings this week.

The Merseysiders will begin on Monday by finalising details of Milos Kerkez’s impending £40m transfer from Bournemouth.

This follows deals already completed for Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Armin Pecsi (Puskas Akademia), and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Arne Slot’s men are also understood to be interested in completing further business at centre-back and centre-forward.

Liverpool close in on Milos Kerkez transfer

The ever-reliable David Ornstein now reports for The Athletic that Kerkez is set to become Liverpool’s fourth senior signing of the summer.

This forms part of an overhaul in the fullback positions following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure on a free transfer to Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.

Andy Robertson, whilst not under threat of an expiring contract, is also thought to be mulling over his future amid interest from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

🚨 Milos Kerkez set to fly into UK from Belgrade & undergo medical today ahead of completing transfer from Bournemouth to Liverpool. 21yo #AFCB left-back joining #LFC for ~£40m & Hungary international expected to sign 5yr contract at Anfield @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/TZRsCUgf5o — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 23, 2025

This now offers some hope for Kostas Tsimikas’ Anfield future. Will Liverpool still be keen to offload the Greek international if our (current) first-choice left-back opts for a new challenge in Spain?

We strongly suspect the club will look to hold off on the trigger in that scenario.

Marc Guehi next in line to join the Premier League champions?

With Jarell Quansah out of the door, and wantaway centre-back Nathaniel Phillips also looking likely to depart, we’re going to have some further cash to throw about in the market.

Not to mention a clear need to secure centre-back reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 season.

There’s thought to be some interest in Crystal Palace stalwart Marc Guehi (24). In fact, reporting from Valentin Furlan and Rudy Galetti claims that Liverpool are close to confirming a verbal agreement on personal terms.

🚨🔴 Internal consensus at Crystal Palace the club might have to accept a £45M bid for Marc Guéhi, per me and @RudyGaletti. Palace no longer expects to pass the £60M mark, as previously stated, due to his contract situation. Liverpool near verbal agreement on personal, as told. https://t.co/qR8GGiQDKa pic.twitter.com/ZGYnNzQntj — Valentin Furlan (@valentinfurlan_) June 22, 2025

However, whether an asking price of potentially £45m proves to fit neatly into the club’s plans remains to be seen.

As Paul Joyce reported for The Times, valuation will play a crucial role in determining whether or not Richard Hughes and the recruitment team move in or hold fire until next summer when Guehi’s contract expires.

