Journalist shares what Liverpool must do to land £50m defender as rivals circle

Liverpool may need to act decisively if we’re to win the race for Marc Guehi this summer, with Crystal Palace keen to sell and multiple Premier League clubs circling.

According to Ben Jacobs for GIVEMESPORT, the 24-year-old centre-back is not expected to sign a new deal with Palace, who are now prepared to cash in rather than lose him for free in 12 months’ time.

We’re reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation, but no bid has yet been made for the England international.

Palace are holding out for a fee in excess of £50 million despite Guehi having just one year left on his deal.

The Eagles are using the volume of interest from us, Newcastle and Spurs to their advantage as they look to maximise their profit.

While there’s optimism that Palace can fund a club-record deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande with the proceeds, they’re also pushing to get business done early – something which could pressure Liverpool into accelerating our own plans if we want the former Chelsea man.

Liverpool transfer plans for Guehi complicated by long-term decision

Paul Joyce also shared that there’s a scenario where Guehi stays until after the 2026 World Cup, allowing him more time to assess his options and leave on a free transfer to Anfield or elsewhere.

But with Palace trying to push through a £40–£50 million deal for Diomande, the South Londoners would prefer to wrap up an early sale.

It’s unclear whether Liverpool’s hierarchy feel this deal is worth pursuing at that price point.

Despite TEAMtalk reporting that we’re “very close” to securing terms with the 24-year-old centre-back, it seems that this story may be off the mark.

The possibility of Guehi joining Liverpool’s defence would be a response to the looming sale of Jarell Quansah, when he departs we will be left with three senior central defenders and reinforcements will be needed.

More updates are expected once our new sporting director finalises this summer’s shortlist.

