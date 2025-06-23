Alonso makes huge Steven Gerrard comparison after Trent’s second Real Madrid appearance

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Xabi Alonso (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard’s name was dragged into the conversation after Trent Alexander-Arnold made his second appearance for Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old right-back, who left Liverpool for £10 million just one month before his contract expired, featured in Los Blancos’ 3-1 win over Pachuca on Sunday night, playing 78 minutes in a dominant performance.

And while it wasn’t him who got the headline quote, there was still a strong Liverpool presence in what was said.

Real Madrid’s new head coach Xabi Alonso, formerly of Anfield of course, was full of praise for Federico Valverde – and couldn’t resist comparing the Uruguayan to one of our greatest ever.

“I haven’t seen many players with his physical ability. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard.

He can play anywhere and I’m very happy to be coaching him. Every coach would like to have a Valverde in their team,” Alonso told realmadrid.com.

“He made up for the penalty the other day and showed his fighting spirit in the celebration.”

It was a quote that will raise eyebrows for Liverpool fans, especially given how close the Spaniard was to becoming our boss last summer.

Trent settling into life at Real as Alonso talks up midfield engine

Trent completed 92% of his passes in the win against Pachuca, lost possession eight times and 100% of aerial duels, with three failed crosses – an unspectacular outing, and one that was statistically worse than his debut last week (via SofaScore).

But as Alonso praised Valverde – who scored in the game – it’s the Gerrard comparison that grabbed headlines.

After winning the Premier League with us last season, the Scouser made the controversial switch to Spain and perhaps the lack of comment on his performance (unlike on his debut) shows that he hasn’t had the best of starts in all white.

As for Alonso, comparisons with Gerrard come with weight – and whether intentional or not, they will always bring Liverpool into the conversation.

