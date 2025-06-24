Club confirms transfer complete as Fabrizio Romano shares Milos Kerkez Liverpool medical details

Liverpool are shortly set to confirm the completion of their fourth summer signing.

Milos Kerkez flew into Merseyside on Monday to begin the first part of medical tests ahead of his permanent transfer from Bournemouth.

The left-back will join fellow Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai following two impressive campaigns in the Premier League with Andoni Iraola’s men.

Milos Kerkez undergoing medical tests at Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the 21-year-old is undergoing further medical tests ahead of his transfer.

A contract will then be signed, sealing a £40m move to Liverpool.

🚨🩺 Medical tests underway at Liverpool for Milos Kerkez after arriving on Monday! Contract set to be signed right after for £40m deal done from Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/y1F9n5wiRt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2025

This will see Arne Slot’s men add significant quality and depth to the back five. Jeremie Frimpong has already sealed a transfer, and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili agreed to a delayed move last year.

Nat Phillips finally gets his transfer

There’s further good news for the balance sheets, as the club has officially parted ways with wantaway defender Nat Phillips.

The 28-year-old joined Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen) in securing permanent exits from Liverpool this summer.

West Brom’s official X account confirmed the signing ‘for an undisclosed fee’ on Monday evening.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Nat Phillips from @LFC for an undisclosed fee. ✍️ Welcome to the Albion, Nat! 🤝 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 23, 2025

Any further defensive business planned?

With Quansah out of the door, there’s no question that we’re in need of reinforcement at centre-back.

Marc Guehi’s name has come up quite frequently of late, and it seems that the Crystal Palace defender is genuinely admired.

There’s just a year left on his contract and a growing acceptance in London that he’ll likely have to be sold for a cut-price fee.

Asking price will be critical here for Richard Hughes and Co., with the Reds more likely to be patient and hold fire should they deem the price tag to be excessive.

