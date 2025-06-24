‘May have to be careful’ – Journo raises concern about Liverpool’s spending so far this summer

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail has revealed Liverpool could still yet make two more signings this summer but has somewhat urged for caution with the amount of money they spend this window.

Almost £150m has been spent on the signings of both Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen while the Reds are also closing in on a £40m deal for Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The Premier League champions are not renowned for constantly spending big but Arne Slot is eager for his side to compete on all four fronts in the coming years.

Profit and sustainability rules mean, in simple terms (via Sky Sports), when every Premier League team tots up their annual accounts, they can have made a loss no greater than £105m across the previous three seasons.

Winning their 20th league title earned the Reds upwards of £176m this summer (This Is Anfield) however, while money has also been recouped from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid (£10m), Nat Phillips to West Brom (£3m) and potential departures of Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Harvey Elliott (Brighton amongst other clubs) and Darwin Nunez (Napoli).

Steele is expecting Liverpool to still make further additions to their squad at both central defence and up-front but it remains to be seen.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is being linked with a move to Anfield while Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is believed to be admired by Slot and Co.

There are no immediate concerns of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules at the moment – and receiving punishments such as points deductions or transfer bans – but it’s something Richard Hughes and Co. will certainly have in the back of their minds.

What business is to be completing during the remainder of the window remains to be seen.

Check Steele’s update below courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom on X: