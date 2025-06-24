Sky journo: Liverpool ‘remain seriously interested’ in Bundesliga sensation but one thing must happen first

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool remain ‘seriously interested’ in Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer but the Reds would only weigh up a move for the Bundesliga sensation if Darwin Nunez was to move on from Anfield.

Napoli are considering a move for the Uruguay striker who has failed to live up to expectations since making a big-money move to Liverpool in 2022.

The Premier League champions ‘will not stand in his way’ should the former Benfica man decide to move on from Merseyside – according to a fresh update from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg (via his page on X).

Arne Slot and Co. have reportedly slapped a €50m plus bonuses price tag on our No. 9 if he’s to find a new club during the current window – money which would make up just half of Frankfurt’s valuation of Ekitike.

Fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with showing interest in the Frenchman who scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists for the German outfit last term (across all competitions).

The forward is believed to be eager on a move to the English top-flight but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be willing to splash out more money after already completing the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a combined £150m (Sky Sports).

Milos Kerkez’s £40m move from Bournemouth is also very close to being completed.

Liverpool mean business at the moment and are seeking to build a squad capable of challenging on all fronts for many years to come.

Whether a move for Ekitike will come to fruition appears to depend on the future of Nunez…

