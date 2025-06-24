‘Is now a Red’ – Sky Sports reporter confirms news Liverpool fans have been waiting an age for

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed ‘everything is ready’ for Liverpool to announce the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The transfer, expected to be worth in the region of £40m, will be Arne Slot’s fourth signing of the summer with the Premier League champions already completing deals for Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Armin Pecsi (Puskas Akademia), and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Kerkez has already completed his Liverpool medical and has signed a contract keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2030, according to an update from Plettenberg (via his page on X).

The Hungarian had a phenomenal campaign with the Cherries last time out – starting all 38 games and registering two goals and six assists in the process.

The 21-year-old arrived in Liverpool for the first parts of his medical on Monday and will nowvhave his sights firmly set on a starting spot under Slot after appearing to have completed his move.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are the Reds’ two other senior options at left back but both players have been linked with exits from the club since the end of the season.

Kerkez has proved he’s got what it takes to shine in the Premier League already so we believe £40m is a great bit of business heading into he new campaign!

Check the Sky Sports reporter’s update below: