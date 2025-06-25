Ex-Liverpool midfielder retires after 22-year career with emotional post

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football, bringing an end to a two-decade-long career that took him from academy hopeful to Champions League and Premier League winner.

Adam Lallana confirmed the news on Instagram, saying: “As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride.”

The 36-year-old played 178 times for us after joining in 2014 from Southampton, scoring 22 goals and assisting 21 across all competitions.

He lifted four major trophies at Anfield — including the 2019 Champions League and 2019/20 Premier League — before spells with Brighton and then a return to Saints, where he fittingly finished his playing journey.

“Southampton… the place where it all started, and fittingly where it ends,” he wrote. “It’s the club I ultimately owe everything to.”

But it was Liverpool where the England international — capped 34 times by his country — hit his peak.

“Liverpool… the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game.”

Lallana also paid tribute to Brighton, calling it “home to some of the happiest years of my life” and “a club deeply connected to its community and run in such a smart, modern way.”

It was at the Seagulls that our former No.20 built his close bond with Alexis Mac Allister, no doubt helping sway his decision on making the move to Anfield a couple of years ago.

Former Liverpool favourite reflects on “living the dream”

Lallana’s message was full of gratitude, especially to those who supported him behind the scenes. “To everyone who made the journey so special… the managers and coaches, my teammates, and of course the supporters — thank you.”

He also reserved special praise for his family, saying: “My wife Emily, our amazing sons, my mum, dad and sister — thank you for putting up with me and being in my corner through it all.”

“I’m proud of the playing career I’ve had and have no regrets about any of it,” he added. “I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they’ve shaped me into who I am.”

In the final weeks of his career, the 36-year-old was quietly involved in one of the summer’s more surprising side stories — when Pep Guardiola asked him for insight on Pep Lijnders before hiring our former assistant as his new No.2 at Manchester City.

But for now, the focus is firmly on Lallana, who retires as a player who gave everything at every club — and will be fondly remembered at Anfield as part of a group that brought us back to the top of world football.

