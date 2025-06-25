How Alisson Becker has been a genuine game-changer for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This summer marks seven years since the arrival of Alisson Becker at Liverpool, with the Brazilian briefly becoming the world’s most expensive goalkeeper at £67m before being usurped by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The number 1 position had been problematic at Anfield throughout the 2010s. The decade began with the first signs of Pepe Reina’s decline, with the Spaniard having previously been excellent.

He left in 2013 and his place was taken by Simon Mignolet, who had his moments but never truly convinced on Merseyside and ultimately gave way to Loris Karius in the Reds’ starting XI. Sadly, the German’s nightmare performance in the 2018 Champions League final effectively ended his LFC career.

Hence Liverpool’s decision to go large on Alisson, who played against them for AS Roma less than three months before his arrival in L4. They rolled the dice and the calculated gamble paid off handsomely.

Alisson has been transformational for Liverpool

Ever-present in his first Premier League season, he conceded only one more top-flight goal (22) than recorded clean sheets (21), numbers which would’ve seemed most unlikely for the Reds just a few months before he joined.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019 wouldn’t have happened were it not for Alisson. Without his incredible point-blank save at the end of the tense group stage win over Napoli, we wouldn’t have even made it into the knockout rounds.

Just 23 goals were let in during our Premier League triumph the following season, and a year later he was LFC’s saviour in the unlikeliest fashion when, with a top-four finish on the line, he popped up with a stoppage-time winner away to West Brom.

The emotional release from that goal was huge for the Reds after a difficult campaign in which their title defence sank like a stone, and even bigger for the goalkeeper after the tragic death of his father a few months earlier.

He enjoyed another terrific individual season in 2021/22, with 20 clean sheets in the top flight and only 24 goals conceded, and still had 14 league shutouts the following year despite Liverpool slumping to a fifth-place finish.

Alisson hailed as the best goalkeeper in the world

Despite missing several games through injury, which gave Caoimhin Kelleher his chance to shine, Alisson was again a crucial component in his team winning a second Premier League title in this decade in Arne Slot’s first campaign at Anfield.

Few would have disagreed with the Dutchman when, after a generational masterclass from his number 1 against eventual Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in March, he labelled the 32-year-old ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’.

If you only began to watch Liverpool since 2018, you’d probably refuse to believe that the goalkeeping position was so chaotic for many years beforehand. Over the past seven years, Alisson has transformed one of the least stable parts of the team into arguably the most trusted of all.