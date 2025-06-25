Journalist claims Liverpool forward has now opened door to summer move away

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set for a significant summer exit, with reports in Italy claiming that Darwin Nunez is now open to joining Napoli.

The Uruguayan forward is understood to be the Serie A side’s top attacking target, with Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna leading negotiations in an attempt to land our No.9.

According to Francesco Manno for AreaNapoli.it, the Italian club have made an opening offer of €40 million, though that figure falls well short of our valuation.

Nunez is the main target for Napoli to strengthen their attack, the report states, adding that the striker has given authorisation to deepen discussions with Liverpool.

La Gazzetta dello Sport adds further detail, suggesting that Napoli are prepared to invest heavily in the position and pair Nunez with Romelu Lukaku.

While the gap in valuations remains significant, the newspaper claims we are seeking a fee closer to €70 million, with the player’s salary – thought to be in the region of €5 million – also a key consideration.

Nunez has been linked with an exit throughout the summer, with previous reports suggesting the club were cautious about activating certain performance-related clauses that would have pushed his total transfer fee from Benfica even higher.

Napoli believe they can land Darwin Nunez despite £30m valuation gap

The 25-year-old managed just five league goals last season and appeared to lose the trust of our head coach, who increasingly opted for Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz in central areas.

As previously noted, Slot has not shown faith in the South American, limiting his starts in key fixtures and instead rotating through other options during the title run-in.

It’s understood that any funds raised from the sale could be reinvested into a new No.9, with names like Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak regularly discussed as potential replacements.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, meaning a more consistent and creative supply line will be in place next season – perhaps highlighting the need for a sharper presence up front.

While Napoli’s initial offer seems far too low, we have been quoted as bing willing to accept £50m for the forward, the fact that Nunez is now open to a move could accelerate progress – especially if other clubs enter the picture.

