Liverpool legend left speechless after stunning moment at Merseyside school event

A former Liverpool goalkeeper was left in disbelief after unknowingly unveiling a pitch named in his honour during a surprise event in the city.

Dutchman Sander Westerveld was speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at the launch of the Cruyff Court Sander Westerveld, located at Lakeside School in Liverpool.

After sharing his thoughts on the current goalkeeper situation at Anfield, our former No.1 spoke about a memorable day.

Despite helping Liverpool to a treble in 2001, Westerveld admitted he never expected to be honoured with a Cruyff Court of his own, especially alongside names like Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to us at the event, the 49-year-old said: “No, it was a total surprise. I’ve been an ambassador for the Johan Cruyff Foundation for the last 10 years… I never expected to have my own Cruyff Court.”

The Dutchman had been involved in the recent launch of the Cruyff Court Ryan Gravenberch, and assumed this latest unveiling was business as usual — until he spotted dozens of children wearing shirts with his name on the back.

“Of course I saw the names on everybody’s backs, but I thought it was just a nice detail,” he said.

“I was really happily surprised when I saw my name… It’s been a big honour to be amongst those names.”

Sander Westerveld’s court continues foundation’s Liverpool legacy

The court, which is designed to support children with special educational needs, is part of a growing network across the UK, with over 35 already built.

The facility at Lakeside School joins the likes of the Gravenberch court at Anfield Sports and Community Centre as another Liverpool-based project supported by the Cruyff Foundation, which continues to deliver on Johan Cruyff’s vision to improve lives through sport.

Westerveld joins a select group of names with courts named after them — a huge mark of respect for a man who remains fondly remembered at Anfield.

“To have my name amongst those legends… especially here at this great school, is a proud moment for me. I’m a happy man,” he added.

And with Gravenberch also recently recognised in this way, it’s clear the legacy of Liverpool players — past and present — is being celebrated far beyond the pitch.

