Newcastle ready record-breaking offer as Liverpool circle Alexander Isak – report

Liverpool’s summer of change could still feature a shock late twist, as Newcastle United begin scrambling to keep hold of a player who gave us one of our toughest days of the season.

That’s according to The Times’ Martin Hardy, who reports that Newcastle are ready to break their club’s wage structure to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal.

The Sweden international, who scored 27 times in all competitions last season, including in the Carabao Cup final win over us, is now seen as a potential marquee forward option.

The 25-year-old has scored 62 goals since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022 and his current deal runs until 2028.

Newcastle, concerned by interest from top clubs and their ongoing Profitability and Sustainability Rules constraints, plan to offer Isak a new deal worth over £150,000 per week—more than any player in their history.

There has been reports that the forward would want closer to £200,000 per week, yet this source suggests he wouldn’t need that much to commit his future to staying in the North East.

Wirtz deal hasn’t closed the door on Liverpool’s transfer business

Despite already breaking British records with the £116 million signing of Florian Wirtz, Liverpool are reportedly not completely out of the race for another attacker.

Hardy notes that while our recruitment team are “not thought to be actively seeking a No.9,” we are viewed as one of the few clubs financially capable of making a serious bid if the opportunity arises.

Isak’s 23 league goals last season were second only to Mo Salah’s tally of 29, underlining just how clinical the Swedish striker has become.

Interestingly, Hardy adds that Newcastle fear an early July offer could come in for their No.14.

The situation with Isak will only fuel speculation and there have been warnings that his future will be a transfer tale that could run up to the very end of this window.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners are adamant they won’t sell, but Isak’s agents delayed talks last summer and there’s still no word from the player on whether he’ll commit.

We’ve seen before what happens when a top player hesitates—and Liverpool are rarely caught flat-footed.

