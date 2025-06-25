Exclusive: Former Liverpool keeper says who has to be number one next season

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) Alisson Becker (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s goalkeeper group has undergone a major shake-up this summer – but one former Red has made it clear who should be the club’s first choice.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at the opening of the Cruyff Court that has been named after him by the Johan Cruyff Foundation, at Lakeside School in Liverpool, Sander Westerveld backed Alisson Becker to remain undisputed No.1 despite the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili and youngster Armin Pecsi.

Asked how each of the three goalkeepers should approach the upcoming season, the former Dutch stopper didn’t hesitate: “Alisson is just the best in the world,” he said. “Obviously the number one is the number one.”

Mamardashvili is set to arrive from Valencia as Caoimhin Kelleher’s replacement, with the Irishman having joined Brentford earlier this month.

The Georgian has been tipped by some to push for a starting spot, but Westerveld believes the experienced shot-stopper will need to accept his place in the queue – for now at least.

“You need great goalkeepers so that if something happens, the other one can step in,” he explained. “Mamardashvili can do that now when Kelleher is leaving.”

The 22-year-old Pecsi, who signed from Puskas Akademia for £1.5m, was also namechecked by Westerveld. The Hungarian will likely be third choice, but has been urged to learn and stay patient.

Advice for Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi

“The number three is just a young goalkeeper that has to look at the other two and really learn from them,” the former Dutch international continued.

“Take all the minutes, maybe in the League Cup or preseason games… just be in training with the best in the world and give it your all.”

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, but the addition of Mamardashvili gives Arne Slot a dependable back-up in a position where we cannot afford to take chances.

There may yet be further change in the goalkeeping ranks depending on loans or youth involvement, but for now, Alisson remains the benchmark – and as Westerveld insists, there’s no doubt who should start.

