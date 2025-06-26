Ornstein hints at behind-the-scenes issue delaying Milos Kerkez signing

Anfield (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) David Ornstein images via The Athletic FC Podcast

Liverpool’s move for a highly-rated Premier League defender remains strangely unconfirmed – despite a medical having reportedly taken place nearly a week ago.

David Ornstein has offered an update on why Milos Kerkez hasn’t yet been unveiled as our newest signing, following his medical last Friday.

Fans have understandably grown anxious about the delay in confirming the 21-year-old Hungarian’s switch from Bournemouth, especially after The Athletic’s transfer expert previously confirmed a £40m agreement was in place.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said: “This is a signing that they had long pursued.

“It’s not completed just yet – they had some technical bits and bobs to sort out. But as we know he flew over to the UK from Belgrade to undergo his medical, and it’s all just being finalised.

“We can expect an announcement in due course. As far as we know he was their top target to strengthen at left-back.”

While Ornstein doesn’t elaborate on what the “technical bits and bobs” involve, his phrasing will only raise more curiosity over the delay – and perhaps suggest minor issues in the finalisation stages, possibly related to formal registration or medical follow-up.

Kerkez Liverpool transfer delay explained by top source

It had already been reported by David Lynch that the medical took place last Friday – which makes it nearly a full week without any official confirmation from the club.

With the Hungarian international seen as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson and expected competition for Kostas Tsimikas, this is an important piece of business for Arne Slot ahead of his second season in charge.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, but many fans expected Kerkez to be announced very soon after – given the comparatively more straightforward nature of the move.

If there were genuine concerns over the medical, it would surely have emerged by now – so Reds can rest easy knowing that Ornstein still expects an official reveal “in due course”.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Kerkez via The Athletic FC Podcast on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best