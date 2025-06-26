Report: Liverpool fear repeat of Trent saga with Konate contract update

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be facing another devastating free transfer blow in 2026, according to a fresh update out of France.

Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato reports that Ibou Konate has made it clear he “wants a change of scenery next summer,” with the 25-year-old apparently ready to leave Anfield when his contract expires in one years’ time.

Discussions over an extension have taken place, but no agreement has been reached with our No.5 reportedly wanting a 40% pay rise.

The report suggests the club feared a similar scenario to the one that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid a month before his deal expired — and those fears are now becoming reality.

Konate is said to want a “new challenge” after what would be five seasons at Liverpool.

He has become a first-team regular alongside Virgil van Dijk and was a key figure in our 2024/25 Premier League title-winning campaign.

Real Madrid and PSG tracking Liverpool’s French defender

The Foot Mercato report claims several top European clubs are already circling, with Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona named as suitors.

Real Madrid are reportedly Konate’s preferred destination, while a return to his native Paris with PSG could also tempt the France international.

Having developed into a fan favourite and a regular starter for both club and country, the 6ft 4in defender would represent a major loss — especially given his age and profile.

It’s a situation with worrying parallels to what we’ve just experienced with our former No.66.

Liverpool completed the £10m sale of Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, allowing another key defender to walk away for nothing would be a bitter pill to swallow.

The report also suggests Konate has already been offered to some clubs ahead of a 2026 exit.

It’s not yet clear if the Reds would consider selling him this summer instead of losing him for free, but this development may now force serious internal decisions.

The fact he has become such a central figure in the France national team, even labelled a “leader” by Aouna, will only increase the interest around Europe.

Should Konate depart, the Reds may need to act swiftly in the market — and it’s no surprise that Marc Guehi continues to be linked with a move to Anfield as a potential long-term solution at the back.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best