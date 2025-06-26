Another Liverpool exit looms as Milos Kerkez completes £40m transfer

(Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

Milos Kerkez is now, officially, a Liverpool Football Club player.

The Merseysiders confirmed the sealed deal on social media on Thursday afternoon.

The player is now set to return to his homeland for the rest of his holidays before later linking up with Arne Slot’s men for pre-season.

“It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England,” the Hungarian told liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m just really, really happy and excited.”

Liverpool completed the £40m transfer from Bournemouth, following prior deals for Florian Wirtz, Armin Pecsi, Giorgi Mamardashvili (sealed last summer), and Jeremie Frimpong.

Why hadn’t Liverpool completed the transfer sooner?

Fans can now relax knowing that several key pieces of business have been successfully completed.

Richard Hughes and his recruitment team have injected some much-needed quality across both fullback positions. Not to mention, the arrival of Wirtz ensures that the creative deficit left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free transfer exit is plugged.

There had been some very small concerns about the lack of further updates around Kerkez’s transfer. However, reliable Athletic journalist David Ornstein had confirmed that completion was pending amid the club sorting out ‘technical bits and bobs’.

In the end, the transfer was completed, with Liverpool securing their top-choice option to bolster the left-back position.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

The Premier League fullback is 21 years of age and stands at 1.8m (5′ 9″).

Kerkez has spent two years in the English top-flight, having joined Andoni Iraola’s squad back in the summer of 2023. The left-back signed from Arne Slot’s former club AZ Alkmaar (whilst the Dutch head coach was with fellow Eredivise side Feyenoord).

He currently has 23 caps with the Hungarian national team.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 28 0 2 2024/25 38 2 6

* Milos Kerkez Premier League stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

What Milos Kerkez arrival means for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas

Things will have now become quite real for Andy Robertson as he continues to mull over his long-term future on holiday.

The Scotland international had initially seemed keen to meet fire with fire and battle for his place in the Liverpool starting-XI.

With the club clear that they wanted to reinforce at left-back with a quality addition in Kerkez, however, it would seem that the former Hull City star’s resolve has been shaken.

The emergence of interest from a top European outfit in Atletico Madrid has hardly helped matters. There is, after all, the prospect of a more regular supply of minutes on the table for Robertson, and in a less intense top-flight.

We’d much rather see our No.26 commit for at least another season and offer top-quality competition. However, it seems quite possible that the Scot will be joining Alexander-Arnold in La Liga this summer.

In which case, Kostas Tsimikas’ chances of remaining a Liverpool player will exponentially improve.

