Liverpool confirm Anfield exit amid Kerkez signing delays

Liverpool have confirmed that Harvey Davies has signed a new contract with the club and joined Crawley Town on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper, who has been with us since U9 level, will now spend a second consecutive campaign in League Two after a productive spell at Crewe Alexandra, where he made 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

Davies has long been viewed as one of the more promising talents from our Academy, having first been named in a senior matchday squad for a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig back in 2021.

Since then, the Scouser has been included in 18 senior matchday squads, gaining invaluable experience training alongside our first-team keepers and coaching staff.

It was confirmed by James Pearce a few weeks ago that the stopper had signed a new contract and it’s clear that there’s hope Davies could go on to be a solid option in the coming years.

Harvey Davies to Crawley as Liverpool protect long-term value

This latest move sees Liverpool protect the long-term value of one of our own while providing him with another opportunity for consistent senior football.

“Harvey Davies has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC and joined Crawley Town on loan for the forthcoming season,” read the official club update via liverpoolfc.com.

It comes after a series of goalkeeping changes already this summer, with Caoimhin Kelleher joining Brentford permanently and Armin Pecsi arriving from Hungary as part of our next-gen rebuild between the sticks.

Davies’ exit means competition for game time remains fierce among our young goalkeeping ranks. With Vitezslav Jaros also departing for Ajax on loan, the picture is becoming clearer ahead of the new campaign.

This all comes during the wait for Milos Kerkez to become a Liverpool player, with reports suggesting he completed his medical nearly a week ago.

The loan should help Davies build on his 2024/25 momentum and possibly position himself to compete for a long-term backup role at Anfield once he returns.

For now, though, the priority remains gaining consistent minutes in a competitive environment – something Crawley should be able to provide.

