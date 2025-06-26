Fernando Carro lifts lid on added difficulty of Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz transfer

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

It says a great deal that Liverpool Football Club’s spending, inclusive of add-ons, has already exceeded the £200m mark this summer.

It’s not even July, and the Merseysiders have already confirmed deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz, and, now, Milos Kerkez.

Sporting director Richard Hughes’ involvement with the summer transfer window hardly seems fit to stop here either.

Liverpool, of course, may wish to take a brief break from the market to catch a breather and assess the shifting landscape.

When will we see Wirtz playing for Liverpool?

The German international will meet up with Arne Slot’s squad on June 7, if reports coming out of Germany are to be believed.

From that point on, we strongly suspect the 22-year-old will be in line to play some part in our upcoming pre-season friendly against Preston North End on July 13, ahead of our tour of Asia.

Leverkusen CEO reacts to Florian Wirtz transfer

It speaks even greater volumes as to Liverpool’s transfer efforts in the window thus far that they managed to prise Wirtz out of the BayArena Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro made it unequivocally clear that this was no easy task in of itself, never mind the additional reported interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

But we were ultimately prepared to cough up the goods to get the deal over the line – and a plump set of goods at that, too, in the form of a £100m up front fee (with £16m in add-ons).

The Bundesliga executive admitted on LinkedIn that the club had ‘tried very hard’ to convince Wirtz that his future remained in North Rhine-Westphalia.

But, ultimately, the lure of the Premier League champions proved too great to resist.

