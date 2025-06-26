Out-of-work international boss handed new life at Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed a surprise addition to the Academy setup, with a former international manager handed the reins of our U21s.

Rob Page has joined us following his exit from the Wales national team, where he guided his country to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and helped them qualify for the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance in the tournament since 1958.

The 50-year-old replaces Barry Lewtas after the latter’s long tenure in charge of the U21s.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, “Liverpool FC can confirm the appointment of Rob Page as the new head coach of the club’s U21s group.”

This is a significant appointment for our Academy, not only because of Page’s experience but because it continues a recent trend at Liverpool of attracting high-level coaches to key youth roles.

John Heitinga, who was part of the first-team coaching staff last season, is now the Ajax manager – proof that we are building a reputation as a springboard for ambitious coaches.

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe explained: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience… this level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game… will be a significant resource for all at the Academy, especially the players.”

Page’s experience can only benefit our youngsters

The former centre-back played more than 550 games during his career, including over 250 for Watford, where he was named the club’s Player of the Season in the Premier League.

He also represented teams like Sheffield United, Cardiff and Coventry before turning to coaching.

Prior to leading the Wales senior side, Page coached the Welsh U21s and had oversight of multiple age groups, helping develop talent for the future.

Interestingly, he encouraged Neco Williams to seek first-team football away from Anfield in 2021 – a move that highlights his player-first mentality.

This could be crucial for our next generation. With talents such as Florian Wirtz joining Liverpool and others like Harvey Elliott seeking more minutes, the role of the U21s boss in managing and preparing young players has never been more important.

Expect to see Page’s fingerprints on the next wave of Reds breaking through under Arne Slot.

