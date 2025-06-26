Journalist delivers Guehi to Liverpool Thursday afternoon bombshell

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be pushing forward in their pursuit of a new defensive leader following the near-confirmed sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to DaveOCKOP, we are now “closing in on a deal for Marc Guehi” with the 24-year-old viewed as a key target to replace the Warrington-born centre-back.

As noted by the outlet, our recruitment team initially made contact with the England international’s representatives earlier this year and talks are now set to accelerate.

The Crystal Palace captain enters the final year of his deal and has no interest in extending his stay in South London, making him an attainable homegrown option who has already proven his quality at both club and international level.

Having led Palace to their first FA Cup title and featured throughout England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, the former Chelsea man is determined to retain his international spot ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

His motivation will be regular minutes, and while we’ll be able to offer that eventually, the player’s camp were told early on that patience would be necessary during negotiations.

Guehi’s Premier League pedigree adds value to Liverpool rebuild

Guehi’s familiarity with the league, combined with his leadership qualities and age profile, makes him a logical fit for Arne Slot’s second season.

Quansah, who only started one Premier League game after we secured the title, now looks set to depart for Leverkusen in a €30m-plus-bonuses deal.

Our boss has already shown he’s not afraid to raise the bar and reshape the squad—even when that means letting go of academy graduates.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer and the Quansah fee could help balance the books after breaking the British transfer record.

If the Guehi deal is finalised around the £40m-45m mark, it would represent good value—though Palace will be tough negotiators given Chelsea’s 20% sell-on clause from his £18m move in 2021.

Still, Guehi’s profile as an experienced Premier League performer who’s still developing could prove vital as we look to defend our league title and challenge in Europe.

Paul Joyce has also confirmed our interest in the England international and this one could increase in intensity now we’ve got out other signings over the line.

Should the England man arrive, he’d join a backline already improved by the additions of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez—signs that this rebuild is only just beginning.

