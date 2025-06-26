Ex-West Ham coach outlines why £40m arrival might start over Robertson

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s £40 million summer signing has been backed to thrive under Arne Slot, with one former Premier League coach highlighting the specific qualities that make him a potentially transformative option for us on the left flank.

Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez, who is expected to officially complete his move from Bournemouth soon, was the subject of a glowing assessment on BBC Sport, where former West Ham and Wolves coach Edu Rubio praised the 21-year-old’s blend of physicality and versatility.

“Milos Kerkez is a fantastic and a much-needed addition to Liverpool’s squad,” Rubio said. “He is versatile; he can play left-back, left wing-back and even left centre-back.”

It’s not just his flexibility that impressed either.

Rubio went on to highlight Kerkez’s ability to get us higher up the pitch and disrupt opposition attacks — two key attributes that Slot is known to value.

“Kerkez’s solid defensive stats and his physical aptitude can offer Arne Slot a different option down the left flank,” he explained.

“Milos’ interceptions and clearances stats show he can make Liverpool even more difficult to break.”

The 21-year-old’s ball-carrying abilities were also praised, with Rubio adding: “Offensively, his ball progressive carries is very good; which can help his team penetrate into the opposition’s half faster, aggressively and efficiently.

“This can support Liverpool’s offensive game too, no doubt.”

Kerkez vs Robertson: stat contrast and tactical debate begins

One of the more intriguing points raised by Rubio was the comparison with our current No.26.

While he acknowledged Andy Robertson still boasts “better offensive stats”, he hinted that context — including the clubs both defenders played for — may skew that view.

The Scotland international has made nearly 350 appearances for us since arriving from Hull City, but the idea of having a younger, more physically imposing alternative like Kerkez could appeal to our Dutch tactician, especially with potential rotation and tactical flexibility across four competitions.

Rubio made it clear that although both players are strong options, “they are both different and unique” — a line that will pique interest in how the 46-year-old plans to use each.

It’s worth noting that David Ornstein recently confirmed Liverpool would spend £40 million on Milos Kerkez, while journalist David Lynch reported last Friday that the Hungarian was completing his medical, meaning the deal could be confirmed imminently.

If he does arrive in time for pre-season, there’s every chance we could see a left side of Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, especially considering Robertson has now been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The arrival of the Bournemouth defender may also impact Kostas Tsimikas, who, despite playing 29 games last season, could face an uncertain future if Robertson stays.

This signing — alongside the record-breaking £116 million capture of Florian Wirtz — shows the club are backing our boss again, and there’s clearly a tactical blueprint emerging.

