Paul Joyce confirms hidden detail of Milos Kerkez’s Liverpool deal fans weren’t told

Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth – but the length of his contract was notably absent from the club’s statement.

The 21-year-old Hungarian international becomes the Premier League champions’ third summer first team signing, joining in a deal reportedly worth up to £40 million.

While the announcement on liverpoolfc.com referenced a “long-term contract”, there was no mention of the exact duration of the deal.

However, Paul Joyce of The Times has now filled in the blanks, posting on X: “Liverpool confirm signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Fee is up to £40m, five year deal.”

This places the left-back at Anfield until at least the summer of 2030, giving Arne Slot a long-term option in a position that’s been a growing concern.

Liverpool quietly lock in long-term solution with Milos Kerkez signing

The former Bournemouth defender played 41 games last season, notching two goals and six assists in all competitions.

He also features regularly for Hungary alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, and will now provide strong competition – and potentially a long-term replacement – for Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain has recently been linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid, which could alter Kostas Tsimikas’ future as well.

If Robertson departs, Tsimikas is expected to remain, but if both stay, the Greek international could be allowed to leave.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Jeremie Frimpong, another ex-Leverkusen star, as we build towards defending our Premier League crown next season.

Player Position Age Former Club Contract Length 2024/25 Appearances Milos Kerkez Left-back 21 Bournemouth 5 years 41 (2 goals, 6 assists) Jeremie Frimpong Right-back 24 Bayer Leverkusen 5 years 48 (5 goals, 12 assists) Florian Wirtz Attacking mid 22 Bayer Leverkusen 5 years 45 (16 goals, 15 assists) Paul Joyce’s confirmation provides clarity on Liverpool’s longer-term strategy and highlights the commitment being made behind the scenes – even when official announcements hold a few cards close to the chest.

