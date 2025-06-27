Chelsea-linked 22-year-old could quit Liverpool after Brighton interest escalates

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool’s most promising young midfielders could be heading for the Anfield exit this summer, with serious interest now building for his services.

According to CaughtOffside, Harvey Elliott is being closely monitored by multiple clubs, with Brighton understood to be preparing a formal £40 million offer to test our resolve.

The 22-year-old only started five league games last term under Arne Slot, and with Florian Wirtz now added to the squad, it’s unclear how Elliott’s minutes would increase in 2025/26.

As per the report, “the most concrete interest has come from Brighton… They have identified Elliott as their number-one target for the summer transfer window.”

The South Coast outfit are thought to be confident of landing the England U21 international, in part due to the appeal of regular football and the presence of ex-Liverpool stalwart James Milner.

Brighton’s ambitious plan is clearly to sell Elliott on the promise of becoming a focal point in their midfield rebuild.

Brighton set to bid as Liverpool weigh up Elliott future

Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs on the situation, with CaughtOffside claiming the Londoners are “prepared to make this slightly surprising raid” on a top club.

Whether we’d be prepared to strengthen a direct rival remains to be seen – especially when there are offers emerging from less threatening destinations.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and has shown glimpses of the creative spark that made him a standout at youth level, ending last season in tears which prompted talk of a summer departure.

But with Wirtz arriving in a record-breaking deal, minutes in the No.10 role or even on the wing are only going to be harder to come by.

We saw his magic for England U21’s this week and the player’s desire for guaranteed game time could outweigh any hopes we have of keeping him.

If Brighton do formalise their £40m offer, it’s likely we’ll have to decide whether a figure closer to £50m – the price we’re said to want – will materialise elsewhere or not.

CaughtOffside also mention interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund, though Brighton are the “most likely to make a move soon”.

Elliott’s future now looks firmly uncertain, and with Liverpool’s midfield evolution well underway, it might just be that his next chapter lies elsewhere.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best