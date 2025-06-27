Journalist claims £43m Bundesliga defender is still waiting on offers amid Liverpool interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s potential next move in the Bundesliga remains on ice, with a fresh update confirming the current status of a reported defensive target.

According to Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing, Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae is still to receive any formal offers this summer despite ongoing speculation.

“Kim Min-jae currently has no offers. Should a sale be possible, FC Bayern has a replacement on the list: Tomas Araujo from Benfica,” the German journalist reported.

The South Korean international was signed by Bayern for around £43m in 2023 after an exceptional campaign with Napoli, where he helped deliver the Serie A title.

However, his time in Bavaria has been less assured, and we were recently named as one of the clubs “rumoured to be interested” alongside Manchester United.

Liverpool’s centre-back decisions will shape Bundesliga movement

A move for the 27-year-old may hinge on what unfolds with our own centre-back group.

Jarell Quansah is on the cusp of a move to Germany and Joe Gomez is also understood to be weighing up his options after lifting the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Ibou Konate’s situation remains unresolved as he enters the final year of his deal and seeks a reported 40% pay rise.

With Virgil van Dijk committed, any major investment in defence may be delayed until Jarell Quansah moves on officially.

Still, the fact Bayern are already lining up Tomas Araujo as a potential successor suggests a deal is on the table—if any suitor steps forward.

We’ve already made two Bundesliga signings in Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, with the latter smashing our club and Premier League transfer records.

Adding Kim to that list could yet materialise, but for now, the message is clear: no offers have arrived.