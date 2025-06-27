German source claims Liverpool-linked forward now wants out as transfer race opens up

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s potential striker search has taken another twist as a Bundesliga forward we’ve been tracking reportedly moves closer to a summer transfer.

According to Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing, Nick Woltemade now “wants to leave Stuttgart and reject VfB’s offer” amid reported interest from ourselves and other European clubs.

The 23-year-old forward, who stands at 6ft 6, has caught attention with his recent performances for Germany – including a hat-trick against Spain – and could be viewed as a cost-effective alternative to the likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Stuttgart are said to be demanding a minimum of €60m, and while “Bayern have an agreement with Woltemade”, Falk adds there have been “no negotiations with VfB Stuttgart until now”.

The player’s agency have already held talks with Max Eberl, Bayern’s sporting director, in Munich.

Liverpool could still be in the race for Woltemade

It remains to be seen whether we push forward with our interest, but it’s worth noting that we’ve already held “initial talks” over a possible move for the striker.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer and the pair share a strong understanding from Germany youth levels, with the Leverkusen playmaker scoring in the same international match that saw Woltemade make his senior debut.

The Stuttgart man ended last season with 17 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, boasting a shot accuracy of 50% and 4.38 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes – both better returns than the aforementioned Ekitike, Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

That level of productivity, coupled with his relatively modest asking price compared to Premier League peers, may offer Arne Slot another option up top, especially if we part ways with Darwin Nunez – something James Pearce has already hinted may happen this summer.

The possibility of landing a Bundesliga forward already familiar with Wirtz and capable of offering a very different physical profile to the rest of our attackers could be an attractive one.

As it stands, Bayern appear to have stolen a march, but with no formal talks between themselves and Stuttgart yet, this is a situation that could still evolve in our favour if we act quickly.

