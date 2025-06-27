Journalist hints next Liverpool transfer hinges on big-money Nunez exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A fresh transfer update suggests Liverpool may enter the race for a €100m-rated striker – but only if our current No.9 moves on.

According to Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing, Liverpool remain interested in Hugo Ekitike, who has impressed since joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old hit 22 goals and registered 12 assists across 48 appearances in the 2024/25 season.

However, Frankfurt’s €100m valuation is currently proving a major stumbling block.

“Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United still have him on their radar,” Falk confirmed.

“Liverpool could make a move once they have sold Darwin Nunez. United are the only club to have spoken to Eintracht about Ekitike so far.”

This reflects the growing expectation that Nunez – who only managed five Premier League goals last season – is edging closer to the exit door.

There has been interest from Napoli and Saudi Arabia, with our 25-year-old striker’s time at Anfield appearing to reach its natural conclusion.

The Uruguayan international has contributed 40 goals and 22 assists in 143 games since signing in 2022, but a lack of trust from Arne Slot and frustrating inconsistency has clouded his recent time with us.

Liverpool interest held back as striker valuation proves difficult

Falk clarified that while Manchester United have already held talks, Liverpool haven’t yet entered negotiations.

“There have been no negotiations or even an offer as things currently stand,” he said.

Our head coach is known to admire the Bundesliga market, having already completed moves for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz this summer.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool have been linked with Ekitike previously, suggesting there is serious interest from us in the player.

The arrival of a new No.9 would only further squeeze Luis Diaz, whose own future remains up in the air – with several clubs reported to have shown interest in the Colombian winger.

Meanwhile, the £116m signing of Wirtz has already added significant firepower behind the frontline – which may make any potential new arrival at centre-forward even more important if we lose Nunez and restructure our attack.

All this means an exit from our No.9 could be the key to unlocking our next major signing.

