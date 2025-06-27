Napoli expected to turn away from Nunez as journalist backs new target – report

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be handed a surprising lifeline when it comes to Darwin Nunez’s uncertain future, if the latest claims from Italy are anything to go by.

The Uruguayan forward has been strongly linked with a move to Napoli this summer, especially with the Serie A side expected to sell Victor Osimhen.

But respected journalist Matteo Moretto has suggested that we may no longer need to prepare for an imminent departure, with another name emerging as the favourite for Naples.

Responding to a fan asking whether Darwin or Lorenzo Lucca was more likely to join Napoli, Moretto replied bluntly: “Lucca”.

That’s a significant development, especially considering how advanced some of the Nunez speculation has become over recent weeks.

The 25-year-old cost us £64m in 2022, potentially rising to £85m, but scored just five Premier League goals last season.

There’s long been a feeling that our boss doesn’t fully trust him, with reports that we actively avoided triggering a £5m appearance clause during the title run-in.

Lucca over Nunez changes Liverpool’s summer plans

Napoli’s interest in Lucca has been reported on Football Italia, a 6ft 7in Italian striker who scored 14 goals for Udinese last season, could completely reshape the market for our current No.9.

Should the Serie A club pursue Lucca instead, Liverpool’s ability to sell Darwin at a high price may become more complicated.

There have already been whispers of a possible swap deal involving Federico Chiesa and Victor Osimhen (via TEAMtalk) but if the Italians go cold on Darwin altogether, such scenarios may fall away entirely.

That could also mean we need to work harder to generate funds if we want to pursue high-end striker targets like Alexander Isak or Hugo Ekitike, both of whom have been admired.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to add firepower in midfield, which could reduce the need for a direct replacement should Darwin stay.

However, that situation could increase uncertainty for others like Luis Diaz, whose minutes may be cut if we add another attacker.

As always, much could hinge on how Arne Slot sees the balance of the squad going into his second season.

Moretto’s update, posted to X, adds further weight to the feeling that our transfer business this summer could yet hold a few surprises.

And with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong already in the door, a quiet resolution to the Darwin saga might allow us to shift focus elsewhere.

You can view the Nunez update via @MatteMoretto on X:

Lucca — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 26, 2025

