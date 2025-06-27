Liverpool finally agree medical date next week for target Premier League rival wanted

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool have now secured another summer signing.

The Merseysiders have allegedly agreed a ‘six-figure fee’ for Blackpool teenager Gabriel Schluter (16).

This would see the AXA training centre swell with six new faces in the summer transfer window. This includes Giorgi Mamardashvili (goalkeeper), Jeremie Frimpong (right-back), Armin Pecsi (goalkeeper), Florian Wirtz (attacking midfielder), and Milos Kerkez (left-back).

Excluding the Georgian international (given the deal was agreed last summer), the midfielder would be Liverpool’s fifth transfer.

Gabriel Schluter is signing for Premier League champions Liverpool?

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke now reports for Football Insider that Arne Slot’s men have secured a medical for the 16-year-old next week.

This follows some highly promising performances in Blackpool’s youth setup, culminating in Schluter’s first and only senior appearance for the club.

The footballer secured eight minutes of action off the bench in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with Liverpool U21s. The clash in question went to penalties, with the young Reds the winners, though Gabriel Schluter notably scored his penalty after the game finished goalless in normal time.

Fulham also wanted to sign Schluter

With the Reds reportedly set to complete a deal to sign the No.48, it will come as little surprise to our fellow supporters that there was some rival interest in the player.

Stockport and fellow Premier League side Fulham were understood to have kept a watching brief on the Blackpool star, according to Football League World.

Schulter won the Players’ Player of the Year at Blackpool’s academy award night in 2024.

Meanwhile: Liverpool ready to go big for Hugo Ekitike?

It remains to be seen what Liverpool’s endgame for Alexander Isak looks like.

Newcastle have repeatedly made clear that they have no intention of selling the Sweden international. However, it’s not clear whether the Magpies’ resolve, or their striker’s, will hold out until September 1.

Regardless, the Merseysiders do have a potential alternative in mind, which could become active if and when the club finalises talks with Napoli for Darwin Nunez.

Hugo Ekitike continues to be of interest to Liverpool, though we have some reasonable doubts over whether the club would be prepared to fork out around £85.4m to secure the Frenchman’s services.

Ultimately, if we’re prepared to splash out such a figure – is breaching the £100m mark for Isak too much of a swing?

What is Liverpool’s position on Ekitike?

Christian Falk told CaughtOffside: “There is no completely new update on Hugo Ekitiké. Eintracht continue to insist on €100m, but it is questionable whether they will get it.

“Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United still have him on their radar. Liverpool could make a move once they have sold Darwin Nunez.

“United are the only club to have spoken to Eintracht about Ekitiké so far. There have been no negotiations or even an offer as things currently stand.”

It’s all a waiting game whilst we look to balance the books slightly with the potential exit of Darwin Nunez.

