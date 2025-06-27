New twist in Luis Diaz saga as his entourage fire fresh accusation at Liverpool – report

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield continues to come under scrutiny following a fresh claim that those close to the Colombian are unhappy with the way Liverpool have handled recent developments.

According to journalist Pipe Sierra on X, the winger’s entourage believe the club have “gone back on their word” regarding both past contract talks and current transfer discussions.

“Exclusive: Luis Díaz and his entourage are upset with #Liverpool’s stance,” Sierra posted. “They feel the club has gone back on their word (once again with the player).”

He adds this isn’t the first time tension has surfaced between the two parties, with the last instance coming during unsuccessful contract renewal talks.

Luis Diaz transfer exit possibility is now a growing concern

This update arrives amid ongoing speculation linking Diaz with a potential move to Barcelona or Saudi Arabia this summer.

Our No.7 was heavily used Arne Slot in our title-winning campaign, racking up 50 appearances, 17 goals and 8 assists across all competitions.

But it’s no secret that the former Porto forward is being eyed up by clubs on the continent, with a switch to Spain looking increasingly likely.

Football Espana have previously reported on Barcelona’s intent to accelerate talks with the Reds over the signing of our winger.

The Colombian has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and it seems that top clubs are circling for our exciting forward.

It’s also worth noting that our head coach has already shifted his wide options, with Florian Wirtz unveiled at the AXA Training Centre last week following his record-breaking move from Leverkusen.

The German’s ability to play on the left may further complicate matters for Diaz.

Should this situation escalate, the Reds may be forced to make a tough decision on a fan-favourite who still has admirers across Europe.

What next for Luis Diaz?

There’s no doubt that Liverpool fans will be frustrated to see unrest growing around a player who’s given so much on the pitch.

But with Diaz now 28 and the club already active in the market, the decision could come down to balancing sentiment (and their books) with long-term planning.

Arne Slot will be eager to avoid unnecessary dressing room tension as he prepares for his second season at the helm.

Whether that means doubling down to keep Diaz or finally letting go remains to be seen — but the next move now sits firmly with the club.

You can view the Diaz update via @PSierraR on X:

🚨 Exclusiva: Luis Díaz y su entorno están molestos con la postura del #Liverpool. Sienten que han faltado a su palabra (una vez más con el jugador) 🇨🇴 👀 Antes ya sucedió algo parecido con su renovación y ahora con la posibilidad de ser transferido pic.twitter.com/eyK1xNbHYh — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 26, 2025

