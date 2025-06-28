Man United snub and Southgate link add new layer to Liverpool’s latest free transfer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have completed another piece of business that says plenty about our summer strategy — but it’s the context around Freddie Woodman’s arrival that adds even more intrigue.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has signed on a free transfer after leaving Preston North End, where he played 138 games and won Player of the Year in 2022/23.

Paul Joyce, writing for The Times, reports: “Liverpool are set to sign Freddie Woodman on a free transfer from Preston North End as part of the revamp of their goalkeeping department.”

It’s also been confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that the former England youth international will begin pre-season training with us next month.

What’s interesting is how close Manchester United reportedly came to rivaling us.

According to The Lancashire Post, United considered a move before opting to renew 39-year-old Tom Heaton’s deal instead.

It’s a choice that underlines how our recruitment team is planning for the future — and how Arne Slot is reshaping the department to support Alisson and incoming No.2 Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool add UEFA list advantage with Woodman move

Woodman isn’t just arriving as experienced cover.

Because he spent over three years playing in England between the ages of 15 and 21, the former Newcastle and Swansea stopper counts as association trained.

That means he won’t take up one of our 17 non-homegrown UEFA slots — a crucial detail as we balance our European squad around high-value incomings like Florian Wirtz.

With Vitezslav Jaros loaned to Ajax and Harvey Davies heading to Crawley Town, a third senior keeper was always a necessity.

Woodman, who won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017, fits the bill.

There’s also the fascinating note that the Croydon-born keeper is godson to Gareth Southgate and son of Bromley manager Andy Woodman.

Alongside the arrivals of Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi, the signing shows how much thought is going into building a new goalkeeping unit behind the scenes.

The deal may not break the internet — but it could prove quietly decisive in another long season.