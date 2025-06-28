Contradiction emerges over Liverpool transfer as Pearce weighs in

Image via The Athletic FC Podcast

Liverpool’s next addition to the ranks may not be as imminent as fans were led to believe, according to a trusted update.

James Pearce has clarified the situation regarding Gabriel Schluter, the 16-year-old Blackpool midfielder previously reported to be heading to Anfield.

Writing on X, the Athletic reporter stated: “Liverpool looked at Blackpool teenager Gabriel Schluter and admire him, but told suggestions that a deal to buy him is either done or even close to being done is wide of the mark.”

That strongly contradicts claims from Football Insider that Liverpool had agreed a six-figure fee and scheduled a medical for the teenager this week.

It’s clear the Premier League champions are monitoring Schluter closely following an encouraging rise at Bloomfield Road.

The teenager made his senior debut last term in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash against Liverpool U21s – a game that went to penalties after finishing goalless.

Schluter scored his spot-kick, though it was the young Reds who progressed.

The midfielder, who wears No.48 for the Seasiders, was named Blackpool academy’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2024.

Liverpool still admire Schluter but deal not yet close

While admiration remains for the promising Englishman, Pearce’s update suggests fans may have to wait longer to see movement – if any – on this one.

We’ve already signed Florian Wirtz this summer, and it’s understood the 22-year-old’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on the midfield depth chart, with players like Harvey Elliott already linked with an exit.

That’s also worth bearing in mind when considering whether a move for Schluter makes strategic sense this window.

Fulham and Stockport have also reportedly held an interest in the youngster, according to Football League World, which could keep Liverpool’s hand forced if they are genuinely keen.

It’s not the first time a supposed deal has looked further along than it really is.

And with figures like Arne Slot already overseeing major signings – including Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez – this might be one for the future, rather than immediate action.

Still, Pearce confirming that Liverpool do admire the teenager keeps the door open.

As ever, timing could be everything.

You can view the Schluter update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

Liverpool looked at Blackpool teenager Gabriel Schluter and admire him, but told suggestions that a deal to buy him is either done or even close to being done is wide of the mark. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 27, 2025