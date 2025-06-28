Klopp breaks silence on Slot, players, and texts

Picture via Niels Starnick/BILD

Jurgen Klopp may no longer be in the Liverpool dugout—but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped watching, messaging or caring.

In his WELT interview, the German tactician gave his honest thoughts on Arne Slot’s blistering start at Anfield and admitted he still keeps in touch with several players from the squad he left behind.

“Arne is doing a great job,” Klopp said. “Of course I’m watching, how could I not?”

Klopp still texting players after stepping down

Liverpool’s Premier League title in 2024/25 was built on a group Klopp helped shape—and the 58-year-old has remained close to many of them.

“I’m still in contact with the players,” he revealed. “They tell me how things are going. I don’t want to get in the way, but we have a good relationship.”

While he made clear he’s not offering tactical input or meddling in any way, the respect between the former manager and his squad clearly runs deep.

“I’m not involved in anything anymore,” Klopp added. “But of course I’m proud.”

The German has shared how he turned down managing his national team so that he could get the squad in a position, from which our new head coach could arrive and make them champions again.

Now he’s watching and supporting from afar, applauding in the stands as we lifted the title and publicly backing major signings like that of Florian Wirtz.

Slot, for his part, has spoken with similar admiration for the man he replaced.

The Dutchman is now preparing for his second season in charge, with Liverpool looking to defend the title for the first time since 2020.

For Klopp, there’s clearly no bitterness—only pride in what’s been built from the foundations he laid.

“Seeing them win again? That was emotional,” he said.

And for the players, having the German just a message away remains a special link to one of the greatest eras in club history.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best