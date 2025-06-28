Klopp insists he’s out of coaching for good despite what people think

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has finally said what many Liverpool fans probably want to hear – he’s not coming back to coaching.

Our legendary former manager has made it crystal clear that he has no desire to return to the dugout, despite ongoing rumours suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to WELT, the German said, “People keep saying I’ll be back… but I don’t miss it.”

He added that his new lifestyle, which includes family time, weddings, and sporting hobbies, has given him something he hadn’t had in decades – a sense of normality.

Klopp, who now works in an advisory role with Red Bull, stressed that he’s completely at peace with his decision.

“I have my role, and I’m not the sword of Damocles hanging over our coaches,” he explained, laughing off suggestions that he might jump back into the hot seat at RB Leipzig or anywhere else.

Instead, he’s enjoying his time helping others from behind the scenes, away from the relentless grind of daily management.

Klopp not tempted by Bundesliga or Bayern approach

Despite approaches from Bayern Munich and the DFB, Klopp wasn’t interested. “I didn’t want to do it,” he said of the Germany job, which he declined during Liverpool’s rebuild phase.

“I’ve coached 1081 games, maybe even 1200 including the friendlies. I’ve done my bit. I always just reacted – to press conferences, to training, to transfers. I wanted something else.”

And now, he finally has it. “I was at two weddings in four weeks – I hadn’t done that in 23 years,” he joked. “I was never lazy, but when the stress stopped, my body hit back.

“I collapsed after the Euros opener and couldn’t move my head for days. But I’m back now – stronger.”

Klopp said he doesn’t dwell on Liverpool’s success since his departure, but he did admit to feeling a flicker of something when Arne Slot hit the ground running.

“As a human, I briefly wondered how I felt about that. But honestly? I was happy. It made me smile.”

He confirmed he’s still in regular touch with some of the players and the owners, and that his ambassadorial role with the LFC Foundation brought him back to Merseyside recently.

“It was beautiful to see everyone again. But I’m glad I don’t have to be there every day anymore.”

His Liverpool chapter is closed, but it’s clear Klopp’s heart will always remain red.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best