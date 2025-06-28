Liverpool chief admits transfer deal nearly collapsed as Leverkusen demand pushed the limit

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record-breaking summer could have taken a very different turn if Leverkusen had demanded more during negotiations for Florian Wirtz.

The German international became our most expensive signing of all time earlier this month, joining from the Bundesliga runners-up for a staggering £116 million.

But speaking to the Liverpool Echo, club chairman Tom Werner has revealed how close the transfer came to falling through, and why our head coach Arne Slot has full backing from those above him.

“There was a point in the process that we thought we had stretched to a generous proposal and if we thought Leverkusen wanted 20% more then we may not have been able to get there,” Werner admitted.

The Leverkusen CEO has also spoken publicly about how tough the negotiations were, showing how hard the Reds pushed to sign our new star.

It’s a stark insight into how fine the margins can be, even for a side who have just won the Premier League.

FSG stance on Wirtz fee and Arne Slot’s summer strategy

The 75-year-old was also clear that trust in the decision-makers – notably Richard Hughes and our boss – remains total.

“We (FSG) do not meddle in those kinds of decisions,” Werner said. “We have full confidence that Richard and Arne are being extremely careful and that if they bless something or recommend something then we are going to support.”

There’s no doubt this has already been a transformational window at Anfield.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, added Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong and Hungary international Milos Kerkez to our ranks.

Werner made it clear that sitting still wasn’t an option.

“One of the things which is a danger point is if you bring back the same squad because I think it is just important to alter the chemistry to bring in new faces,” he explained.

It’s worth remembering that last summer, Liverpool faced criticism for not spending big in midfield.

“There was a lot of noise last year that we didn’t go out and sign somebody for £100m,” Werner acknowledged. “But Arne felt the right thing to do was work with the squad he has.”

This time, it’s a different approach.

As Werner concluded: “If Wirtz is half the talent that the media and the analysts say then it will be the right decision!”

With his Bundesliga numbers (16 goals, 15 assists in 45 games last season), a Player of the Year award to his name and Jurgen Klopp’s backing, it’s no wonder expectations are sky high.

