Liverpool boardroom figure breaks silence on Trent’s Anfield exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s chairman has spoken publicly for the first time since one of our most iconic modern academy graduates completed a headline-grabbing move to Real Madrid.

Tom Werner, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, reflected on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit with a blend of personal admiration and acknowledgement of the emotional weight the transfer carried for supporters.

The 26-year-old joined the Spanish giants for £10 million just a month before his contract at Anfield expired, ending a chapter that began when he entered our Academy aged six.

“We do respect the fact that Trent has moved on,” Werner said.

He continued: “I told someone recently this story about seeing Trent on the last weekend of the season, with Billy [Hogan, CEO] and I just wanted him to know from me personally we are and were as a club thankful for all his contributions.”

Werner highlighted the emotional moment the right-back shared a childhood picture with him and offered a tribute to his incredible creativity in red.

“I’ll never forget that pass he made, the corner he took, for the fourth goal against Barcelona,” he added. “That was just a work of genius.”

Werner reflects on Trent’s defining moments

The 75-year-old American admitted that supporters will have been “disappointed” by the exit and made it clear that the board shared that sentiment, though the overriding mood is one of pride.

“It is time for him to move and time for us to replace him,” he said.

Trent’s legendary assist against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final was one of 86 he provided in a Liverpool shirt, alongside 23 goals in 354 games.

His exit has already seen the Reds act in the transfer market, with Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £30 million.

Whether Darwin Nunez is also on the move remains to be seen, with the Uruguayan’s future a live topic this summer and his potential departure could free up more resources for further reinforcements.

Supporters may also remember that Arne Slot has already addressed how he views the long-term role of Conor Bradley, who will be competing with Frimpong for a starting role this season.

Werner’s comments give a human touch to the departure of a player many felt would captain the club for years, and his reference to one of the most memorable goals in our European history only underlines how significant this goodbye truly was.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best