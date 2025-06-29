Liverpool will rapidly escalate transfer talks with indestructible £50m star when one thing happens

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s spending spree this summer shows little sign of stopping.

The Merseysiders have already revamped their back five with the additions of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi, and Freddie Woodman.

Now, it seems Arne Slot’s men are going full throttle for a centre-back signing after having sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Indeed, if reports are to be believed, Marc Guehi is open to a switch to Liverpool.

Liverpool signing Marc Guehi depends on one thing

Liverpool are keen on Marc Guehi, however, the club will not be pushed into doing a deal entirely on Crystal Palace’s terms.

On that note, we won’t commit to paying a transfer fee around the £40m-45m bracket, according to Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter).

In the meantime, we’re understood to be assessing the available options on the market, including highly-rated left-sided defender Jorrel Hato.

At 24 years of age, Guehi does sit outside sporting director Richard Hughes’ ideal age profile, but an exception could yet be made for the Eagles skipper.

Liverpool need a centre-back signing

We’re all in favour of Liverpool’s patient approach in the market, which has ultimately yielded clear success over the years, particularly during Jurgen Klopp’s early seasons at the club.

But make no mistake: this is a key area for Hughes and our recruitment team to address this summer.

We’re officially one man down after Quansah’s permanent exit, and there are ongoing question marks over whether Ibrahima Konate will last at Anfield beyond 2026. The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire in a year, whilst Joe Gomez’s fitness history is chequered, to say the least.

Marc Guehi, then, would appeal for a number of reasons. The England international is affordable (even around the £45m mark) and, intriguingly, comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Players Passes attempted per 90 Passes completed per 90 Marc Guehi 51.93 83.5% Ibrahima Konate 62.64 90.4%

* Stats from the last 365 days (all competitions), via FBref

As Sky Sports note, the defender finished the 2024/25 campaign top for passes attempted and completed. That may not be particularly impressive when compared to Konate’s superior numbers, but we’d expect Guehi’s stats to scale up in a superior team expected to dominate possession.

Of even greater interest, perhaps, is the Palace star’s remarkable injury record. Since missing three games with injury in the 2020/21 season, the defender has only missed 13 games for the Eagles (all coming in the 2023/24 campaign).

