Journalist hints Liverpool could make British record Isak bid if key contract talks collapse

Liverpool may yet shatter our newly set British transfer record again this summer – but only if a key Premier League contract standoff tips in our favour.

According to Graeme Bailey via Rousing the Kop, Newcastle United are desperately trying to tie down Alexander Isak to a new contract, but our recruitment team are watching developments closely in case the Sweden international refuses to sign.

“Isak has always been in play. I’m confident with my sources on him and what we’re hearing,” Bailey explained.

The 25-year-old scored 27 goals for the Magpies last season and netted the winner in the Carabao Cup final against us, so there’s little surprise we’re monitoring the situation closely.

“Newcastle are willing to break their wage structure on a new deal for him,” Bailey continued, “but Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the talks and it’s going to come to a head very soon.”

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard the north east club are willing to break their wage structure for the goal scorer, showing how desperate they are to keep hold of their main man.

That will interest many of us who feel our Premier League-winning squad needs a new No.9, especially with ongoing links surrounding Darwin Nunez’s future and the lack of faith our boss has shown in him.

Liverpool eye next move for Alexander Isak

Our record-breaking £116m deal for Florian Wirtz has already made a major statement, but Bailey claims we may not stop there.

“Obviously the British record has been broken by Liverpool now,” he said.

“The offer would have to be similar to get Isak out of Newcastle, but it is distinctly possible.”

“I believe a deal could be done at £120-130m, but that would have to be on the back of him rejecting a contract offer.”

He added: “Liverpool are still doing work on other targets as well.”

Bailey’s suggestion lines up with our ongoing efforts to reshape the forward line this summer.

If Isak does reject the terms on offer at St James’ Park, it would potentially open the door for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak in what would be another landmark piece of business.

Isak, who cost Newcastle £63m in 2022, would not come cheap.

But his age, Premier League experience and goalscoring pedigree make him one of the few realistic options who could dramatically lift our ceiling.

Whether or not he forces the issue could be the key factor. And we won’t be alone in hoping those contract talks do stall.

