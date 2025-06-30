BBC reporter hints Liverpool could walk away from £45m deal if one thing isn’t right

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could strengthen at the back again this summer – but only if the numbers work out.

As reported by Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is now officially in the final 12 months of his contract, with interest rising from a number of clubs.

According to Mokbel, “Liverpool appear to be emerging as strong contenders for the centre-back but there are various factors that will prove crucial in whether they take steps to formalise their interest.”

That includes Crystal Palace’s valuation – which has yet to be confirmed – but is believed to fall somewhere between £40m and £45m.

Our recruitment team have typically looked to younger players in recent seasons, but with Jarell Quansah expected to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to €40m, a move for the England international might make sense if the balance is right.

Mokbel adds that “if Liverpool don’t view Guehi’s price as reasonable, don’t be surprised to see them park their interest for 12 months and look to strike a free-transfer agreement.”

Liverpool could sign Guehi if Palace meet valuation

The logic of a deal that roughly breaks even with Quansah’s sale to Leverkusen is clear – especially for a player with Premier League, England and captaincy experience.

But Mokbel suggests the club will not pay over the odds, stressing: “Perhaps they’d be willing to pay a little extra over the money they recoup – but not by much.”

This fits with the current transfer strategy seen this summer, where Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a British-record £116m but are also looking to sell smartly – as they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s £10m Real Madrid exit just a month before his contract expired.

A move for Guehi, who made 44 appearances last season and lifted the FA Cup with Palace, would bring us an experienced option at the back as we look to defend our Premier League crown.

But as Mokbel warns, “The first point of formal contact between clubs will likely be crucial.”

The 24-year-old is highly rated – but our approach will depend entirely on whether Palace see value the same way we do.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best