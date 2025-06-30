Hungarian agent backs Szoboszlai to thrive despite Wirtz arrival

(Dominik Szoboszlai Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Florian Wirtz image via @LFC on X)

Liverpool’s summer spending has sparked debate in Hungary – but one high-profile figure close to Dominik Szoboszlai has no doubts over his future at Anfield.

Matyas Esterhazy, the most successful agent in Hungarian football, oversees the careers of both Szoboszlai and new Liverpool goalkeeper Armin Pecsi through his agency, EM Sports.

And in a new interview with m4sport.hu (translated from Hungarian), he addressed suggestions that Florian Wirtz’s club-record arrival could squeeze Szoboszlai out of our midfield picture.

“I am neither afraid of this question nor interested in it,” said Esterhazy when asked about fan concerns.

“Dominik has been in an environment where competition is the norm since he was 16. I have never seen a PL-winning club that does not want to develop, that does not want to sign top players.”

The former goalkeeper added, “I am sure that the two of them will be together on the pitch in some form…

“One of the best coaches in the world is sitting on the Liverpool bench, he has much more information than I do.”

He concluded, “I trust that Dominik will jump this step and will be increasingly successful with the constantly developing team.”

Wirtz and Szoboszlai tipped to share the pitch under Arne Slot

With Florian Wirtz set to link up with the squad when pre-season begins, and Szoboszlai already part of Arne Slot’s title-winning midfield, competition will be fierce.

But Esterhazy’s backing suggests confidence in our Dutch boss to find the right balance.

That shift in midfield planning, plus the addition of Hungary’s No.1 young goalkeeper Pecsi, points to a long-term plan to develop squad depth without losing identity.

Wirtz arrives after a 31-goal contribution season for Bayer Leverkusen, while Szoboszlai endured a stop-start campaign but certainly showcased talents to ensure his public long-term Liverpool targets.

Jamie Carragher had already voiced his concerns over the output of our No.8 and with our new record signing arriving, it feels like this season will be make or break for the former RB Leipzig man.

And Esterhazy’s words only reinforce the view that our midfield may be packed – but it’s full of players determined to make their mark.

