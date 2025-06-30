“What I’ve been told…” – Liverpool journalist shares Marc Guehi update as ‘green light’ is given

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It appears that Marc Guehi could be convinced to join Liverpool if the club can satisfy one particular demand from the Crystal Palace defender.

The Reds’ pursuit of the 24-year-old is set to step up over the coming days, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a ‘new round of talks’ will take place this week as the England international remains foremost on FSG’s wish list in the summer transfer window.

On Monday morning, journalist David Lynch outlined his latest information on the Eagles centre-back, with suggestions that the player is keen on joining Arne Slot’s side so long as he can be reassured that he’ll be a regular starter for the Premier League champions.

Guehi seeking game-time reassurances at Liverpool

The Liverpool-focused reporter told Anfield Index in relation to Guehi: “It’s an interesting one because all I’m hearing is that he wants guarantees around game-time.

“What I’ve been told over the last couple of days is that he is keen on the move, so I guess he has had those reassurances that he isn’t going to come and sit on the bench. I guess it’s genuine competition and the ability to displace Konate will be there. They must be telling him something that makes him think he’s getting some minutes.

“I don’t believe he’s spoken to the manager yet. I think it’s in a position where those talks are at sporting director level at the moment, but they must have a plan or something that’s made him give the green light to say that he wants to come.”

Prospective sales could pave the way for Guehi to start at Liverpool

Depending on possible outgoing activity at Anfield over the next two months, Guehi could definitely be in the frame to enjoy plenty of game-time for Liverpool if he is to swap south London for Merseyside.

Jarell Quansah is set to undergo a medical with Bayer Leverkusen today as he closes in on completing a move to the Bundesliga side. Meanwhile, Football Insider have claimed that FSG could accept offers of £40m-£50m for Ibrahima Konate this summer if they’re unable to make progress on talks over a new contract, with his current deal now just 12 months away from expiry.

The former looks almost certain to bid farewell to the Reds this week, while it’s plausible that the Frenchman could also depart, which’d undoubtedly pave the way for Guehi to go straight into Slot’s starting XI alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s continued pursuit of the Palace defender suggests that they’re determined to cover off any centre-back exits this summer, and if the 24-year-old has indeed been given reassurances about game-time at Anfield, it’d then be a matter of putting a deal on the table which’d convince the Selhurst Park hierarchy to sell.

With the England international having only a year remaining on his current contract, that could ultimately see the Eagles take the money this summer, once they’re satisfied that the Merseysiders aren’t completely short-changing them for a crucial player.