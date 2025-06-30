Former keeper shuts down pundit who attacked Klopp for defending players

(Jurgen Klopp Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) (Kaveh Solhekol image via @SkySportsNews on X)

Jurgen Klopp’s passionate criticism of the ever-growing football calendar has unexpectedly drawn fire from a Sky Sports journalist – but the former Liverpool manager has quickly found support from a fellow former professional.

Speaking to WELT, Klopp described the upcoming Club World Cup as “the worst idea ever implemented in football,” raising serious concerns about the toll it takes on players.

“Last year we had the Copa America and European Championship, this year the Club World Cup and next year, then, the World Cup,” he explained.

“This does not mean any real recovery for the players who are there, neither physically nor mentally.”

The 58-year-old went further, comparing football’s lack of breaks with other sports: “An NBA player, who also earns a big salary, has a four-month break every year.

“This is more than what Virgil van Dijk got in his entire career.”

Club World Cup format a concern for Liverpool’s future

While we’re fortunate to avoid the chaos of this year’s edition – with Chelsea and Manchester City instead having their summers disrupted – it may only be a matter of time before we’re pulled into the mess ourselves.

That makes the defence of Klopp’s warning even more vital.

Incredibly, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol responded by turning Klopp’s defence of players into a money conversation: “Let’s get real,” he said.

“Football is a business; it’s all about money now. If you don’t like it – don’t watch it.”

He even questioned whether Klopp, now working with Red Bull, should oppose the tournament if one of their clubs benefits financially from it.

Former goalkeeper Ben Foster didn’t hesitate in slapping down the pundit, saying via X: “Somebody who REPORTS news impartially. NOT somebody who gives their personal opinions on said news.”

He added: “I’d say Jurgen Klopp probably has a bit of credit in the bank when it comes to having an opinion on anything football related.”

As we prepare for our second season under Arne Slot, with no Club World Cup to distract us, Klopp’s warnings ring louder than ever.

Constant year-round football could further increase the physical risk for key men like Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, who rarely get a rest for club or country, two people the German has admitted he’s still in contact with.

When we signed Florian Wirtz for a record-breaking fee, it was a sign of our intent to compete on all fronts.

But we can only succeed if player welfare is prioritised – and Klopp is still fighting that battle, even from afar.

Even after stating that he still has no intention of returning to coaching, that doesn’t mean that our former boss isn’t scared of backing players and speaking out against major governing bodies – another reason why we all love him.

You can view Foster’s defence of Klopp via @BenFoster on X:

Isn’t Kevin Solhekol supposed to be a SSN reporter?

Somebody who REPORTS news impartially.

NOT somebody who gives their personal opinions on said news.

I’d say Jurgen Klopp probably has a bit of credit in the bank when it comes to having an opinion on anything football related. — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) June 29, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best